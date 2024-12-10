StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $46.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,884 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 21.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 68,569 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 734.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 52,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 3,906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 287,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 280,161 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

