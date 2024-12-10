StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Primo Water in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRMW

Primo Water Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,432,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,388 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,647,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,095,000 after buying an additional 399,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,868,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 27.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,401,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,623,000 after buying an additional 300,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.