StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
PRMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Primo Water in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PRMW
Primo Water Stock Down 0.9 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,432,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,388 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,647,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,095,000 after buying an additional 399,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,868,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 27.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,401,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,623,000 after buying an additional 300,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.
Primo Water Company Profile
Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Primo Water
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Does China Investigation Change NVIDIA’s Outlook; Yes, No, Maybe?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Is Marvell Technology Chipping Away at NVIDIA’s Market Lead?
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.