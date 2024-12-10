StockNews.com Upgrades Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Strong-Buy

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.68.

AMGN stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.75. 2,790,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. Amgen has a 1 year low of $257.80 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Amgen by 33,125.4% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,437,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,757 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 6,812.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,523,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,130,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,882 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Amgen by 561.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,539,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,117,000 after buying an additional 1,306,982 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 9,058.1% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,897,000 after buying an additional 748,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 11.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,143,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,657,183,000 after buying an additional 538,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

