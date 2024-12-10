Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 86.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $594.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $553.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $186.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $349.05 and a 52-week high of $612.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. This trade represents a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,979. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

