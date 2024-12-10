Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 278,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 184.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $19,670,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,192,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

XONE stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.30 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

