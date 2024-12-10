Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,147 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,189,035,000 after buying an additional 402,925 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,699,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,643,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,253,000 after acquiring an additional 111,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,901,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,813,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,193,000 after purchasing an additional 79,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $130.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $119.77 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.81 and its 200 day moving average is $134.30.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price target on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.