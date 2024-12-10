Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 687 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,189,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Autodesk by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk by 100.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,554,000 after purchasing an additional 825,165 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Autodesk by 366.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,040 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,610,000 after buying an additional 662,339 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 58,375.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,797 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,564,170,000 after buying an additional 566,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Autodesk from $257.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.68.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,262.69. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,936 shares of company stock valued at $549,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $308.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.82 and its 200 day moving average is $261.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

