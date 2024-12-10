Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $37,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,314,166.68. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $37,220.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $37,430.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $37,800.00.

On Friday, November 29th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $37,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $36,850.00.

On Monday, November 25th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $37,160.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $35,740.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $35,820.00.

On Monday, November 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $35,540.00.

On Friday, November 15th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $35,610.00.

Summit Midstream Trading Up 0.2 %

SMC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.47. 80,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,333. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $399.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter worth $529,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth $1,311,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter valued at $1,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

