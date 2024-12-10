Sylebra Capital LLC Boosts Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,048,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282,980 shares during the period. SentinelOne accounts for approximately 7.2% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sylebra Capital LLC owned 2.85% of SentinelOne worth $216,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,604,000. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,802,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter worth $36,237,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 24.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,145 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at $30,972,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.42.

Shares of S opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,222 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $240,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 477,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,224,513.40. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $352,908.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,172,657.40. The trade was a 2.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,187 shares of company stock valued at $8,016,623 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

