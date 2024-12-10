Sylebra Capital LLC Sells 344,488 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Sylebra Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,488 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up about 0.9% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sylebra Capital LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $27,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDU. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $27,425,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,860,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,261,000.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.46.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.27. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

