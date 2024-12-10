Synergy Financial Group LTD Increases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $278.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.13. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $211.13 and a 1-year high of $280.79.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.