Synergy Financial Group LTD Takes $217,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Synergy Financial Group LTD bought a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in New York Times by 356.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in New York Times by 401.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $58.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $640.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Stories

