Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

SYRS stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.34. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Haas purchased 45,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $76,177.92. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,552 shares in the company, valued at $209,247.36. This trade represents a 57.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy A. Simonian sold 134,713 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $36,372.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088.90. This trade represents a 76.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 163,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

