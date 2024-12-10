Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2,220.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $5,709,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $15,793,393.07. The trade was a 26.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total transaction of $621,812.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,175.82. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,260 shares of company stock valued at $29,661,212. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $153.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Targa Resources Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $186.91 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $81.03 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.25%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

