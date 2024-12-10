Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Upgraded to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:TGB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. 302,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $644.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.72. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $114.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,693,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182,981 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 296.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,160,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 14.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,904,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after buying an additional 755,192 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 752.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 621,352 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth $1,192,000. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

