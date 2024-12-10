TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,022.37.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $6.50 on Tuesday, reaching $1,126.98. The company had a trading volume of 741,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a PE ratio of 175.67, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $987.03 and a 200-day moving average of $861.55. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,147.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $2,372,993.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,710,600. The trade was a 16.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,629 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,626 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

