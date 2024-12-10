The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $42.91, with a volume of 959207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.83.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,223,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,901,000 after purchasing an additional 229,387 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.