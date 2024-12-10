The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Trimmed by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $157.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.22. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

