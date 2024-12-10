The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.16.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.81.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,034,024.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,497.64. This represents a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,968 shares of company stock valued at $9,419,271 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

