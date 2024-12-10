The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Price

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $314.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.70.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Trading Down 1.9 %

Marriott International stock opened at $286.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.61 and a 200-day moving average of $247.38. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $295.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,791.10. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,384.14. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.