The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $340.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.68.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $350.13 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.20.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,131,006 shares in the company, valued at $289,820,287.50. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $39,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,425. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,600 shares of company stock worth $7,255,929. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in MongoDB by 682.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 621.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.