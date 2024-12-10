Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $156.47, but opened at $147.60. Toll Brothers shares last traded at $146.44, with a volume of 716,574 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.33.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.90. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.34%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $777,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,032.24. This trade represents a 33.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total value of $7,725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,068,482.82. The trade was a 16.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $16,435,800. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,802,000 after buying an additional 42,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,444,000 after purchasing an additional 84,652 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,758 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 541,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after buying an additional 431,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

