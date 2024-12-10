Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Purchased Rep. Jared Moskowitz

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently bought shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO). In a filing disclosed on December 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tractor Supply stock on November 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (5)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 11/8/2024.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) on 11/8/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) on 11/8/2024.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $283.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $209.00 and a 12-month high of $307.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.01.

Shares of Tractor Supply are going to split on Friday, December 20th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 5th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 19th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 454,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 722.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,688,000 after buying an additional 83,601 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,336,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Benchmark lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.14.

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on August 20, 2024. Moskowitz resigned his state House seat on January 11, 2019, to head the state’s Division of Emergency Management. Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

