TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TrueBlue from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of TBI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 218,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,368. The company has a market cap of $255.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.48. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $382.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.07 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

