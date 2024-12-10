Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.5% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,777,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,064 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,649,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $923,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

XOM stock opened at $112.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $496.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

