Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Invests $59,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $639.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $608.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.59. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $460.48 and a 12 month high of $646.49.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.