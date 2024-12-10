Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Workday by 79.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Workday by 17,345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,068,000 after purchasing an additional 925,366 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Workday by 1,094.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 613,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,019,000 after purchasing an additional 562,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Workday by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,415,000 after purchasing an additional 480,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.21.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $279.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $17,584,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,872,846.40. This represents a 40.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,806.90. This represents a 17.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,422,088 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

