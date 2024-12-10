United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $31.63 and last traded at $31.26, with a volume of 327564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $299,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,366.94. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 661.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.44.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

