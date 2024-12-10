Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $197.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s current price.

MTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.20.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $190.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.99) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $260.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. The trade was a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,547.83. The trade was a 8.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 150.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 318.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 123.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

