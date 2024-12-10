Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,410 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 256.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4,908.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,850,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,607 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $70,352,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $134.57 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.