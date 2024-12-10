Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Valmont Industries worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 117.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 268.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 35.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,520. The trade was a 29.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total transaction of $6,978,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,963,231.60. This trade represents a 13.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,977 shares of company stock worth $13,950,095. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $337.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.03. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $354.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

