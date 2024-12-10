Valued Retirements Inc. Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Valued Retirements Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $243.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $686.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $158.15 and a twelve month high of $254.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.81.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

