VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Position Lifted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 239.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,381 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 1.14% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter.

HYEM stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

