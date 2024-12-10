Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 363,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,513 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $22,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,233,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,845,000 after acquiring an additional 31,685 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 774,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 273,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 236,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

