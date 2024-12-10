Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 576.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,787 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.68 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

