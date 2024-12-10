Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Unconventional Investor LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Unconventional Investor LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,610,000 after acquiring an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

