Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,680,706 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 2,072,509 shares.The stock last traded at $66.60 and had previously closed at $67.07.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. Rockingstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $879,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

