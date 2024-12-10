Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

VGIT stock opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $60.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

