Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Raised by JDM Financial Group LLC

JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.2% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VNQ stock opened at $95.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

