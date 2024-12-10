Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

