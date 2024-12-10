Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 211,319 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Financial Architects LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects LLC now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,494 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

