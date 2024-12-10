Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$115.19 and last traded at C$115.32. Approximately 32,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 42,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$115.76.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$109.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$103.83.

