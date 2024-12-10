Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 828.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.46. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.56 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

