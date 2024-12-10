Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,612 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $473.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $351.44 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $473.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.84. The company has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $437.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $503.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

