Vestcor Inc Grows Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1,552.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 76,749 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $12,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,813,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 648,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,882,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,278,000 after buying an additional 120,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $251,127.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,335,924.23. This represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total value of $1,781,107.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,969 shares in the company, valued at $76,032,875.70. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,530 shares of company stock worth $2,244,755. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $172.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.13. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.33 and a fifty-two week high of $178.72. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $233.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.76 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.25.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

