Vestcor Inc Has $15.97 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $15,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 62.5% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $187.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $144.66 and a 12-month high of $210.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.37 and a 200-day moving average of $179.90.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Bank of America cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

