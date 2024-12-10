Vestcor Inc Has $21.72 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of Vestcor Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.4% during the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 361.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 42,390 shares during the period. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $2,603,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 56,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.92 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $496.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

