Vestcor Inc Has $41.97 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vestcor Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $41,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $802.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $841.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $871.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $561.65 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.25 billion, a PE ratio of 86.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

