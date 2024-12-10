Vestcor Inc Has $8.40 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,002 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,922,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,976,000 after acquiring an additional 321,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,746,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,745,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,737,000 after purchasing an additional 591,866 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,001,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,794,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 806.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,259,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,136,000 after buying an additional 3,789,234 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.92. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 110.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.75 to $81.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

