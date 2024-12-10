Vestcor Inc Has $9.48 Million Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc owned approximately 0.64% of Dorian LPG worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPG. Quarry LP grew its position in Dorian LPG by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 942 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE LPG opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $991.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.17). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th.

About Dorian LPG

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.